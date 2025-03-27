5G Stocks To Research – March 26th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the development, production, or deployment of technologies essential for the fifth-generation wireless network. These companies may provide infrastructure, semiconductor components, network equipment, or applications that leverage 5G’s enhanced speed, connectivity, and reliability to drive digital transformation across various sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,386,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,998,918. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. 6,303,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,967,158. The company has a market cap of $243.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,730. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.59 and its 200-day moving average is $163.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Featured Stories