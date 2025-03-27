62,500 Shares in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. HashiCorp accounts for about 0.5% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. State Street Corp raised its stake in HashiCorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,841,000 after purchasing an additional 282,965 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 18.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after acquiring an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCP. JMP Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised HashiCorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

