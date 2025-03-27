AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,961,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $69,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYFI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance

SYFI stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

About AB Short Duration High Yield ETF

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

