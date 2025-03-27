Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 56,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 710,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

The company has a market cap of $522.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 318.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 126,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 116.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 174,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 23.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 29.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 136,276 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

