Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 442.9% in March

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 2.9 %
Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.
About Agricultural Bank of China
