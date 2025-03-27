Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 442.9% in March

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 2.9 %

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

