AKO Capital LLP Has $302.49 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 815,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 4.2% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Waters were worth $302,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Waters by 6.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 31,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $396.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.40.

Waters Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $367.40 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $279.24 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.10. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

