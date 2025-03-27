Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) CEO Sells $6,175,500.00 in Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4752 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 ( NYSEARCA:AMJB Free Report ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,965 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 worth $101,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.