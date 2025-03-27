AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells C$583,680.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 15,200 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total transaction of C$583,680.00.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$38.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$28.76 and a 1-year high of C$39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

ALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.11.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

