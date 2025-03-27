AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells C$583,680.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 15,200 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total transaction of C$583,680.00.
AltaGas Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$38.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$28.76 and a 1-year high of C$39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current year.
ALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.11.
AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.
