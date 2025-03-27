Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $27,750.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,595.50. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $53.94 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 38,380 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 592.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 185.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

