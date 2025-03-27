American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

Shares of American Business Bank stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.74. American Business Bank has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

American Business Bank Announces Dividend

American Business Bank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Business Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.55%.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

