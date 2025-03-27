American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $50,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Globant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Globant by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day moving average is $201.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $238.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.