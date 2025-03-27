American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Update

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 225.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SDSI opened at $51.22 on Thursday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
