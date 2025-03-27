American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $103.90 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

