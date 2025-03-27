Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its position in Chevron by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $180,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 245,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

Chevron stock opened at $167.95 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $295.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

