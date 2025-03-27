Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Target Price at $51.06

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.6 %

BKR opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $13,057,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

