Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $36.57

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 239,404 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 96,853 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPC opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

