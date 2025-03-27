Analysts Set Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Target Price at $47.63

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several research firms have commented on LIF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Life360 Stock Down 3.7 %

LIF opened at $39.88 on Friday. Life360 has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $122,142.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,072.95. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,076,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,847.84. The trade was a 32.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,688,812.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Life360 in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

