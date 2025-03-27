Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder Sells 184,589 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 184,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,975,102.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 977,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,458,789.90. This represents a 15.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kurtis Joseph Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $139,782.50.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

