Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,201,285 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $298,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,674,000 after buying an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,186,000 after acquiring an additional 784,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,630,000 after acquiring an additional 149,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

VEEV stock opened at $235.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.52.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

