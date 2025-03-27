Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,212,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,645 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $203,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after buying an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,652,000 after buying an additional 267,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 15.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,445 shares of company stock worth $66,813,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $192.87 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.