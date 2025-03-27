Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,860 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $252,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $133.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.59. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,492 shares in the company, valued at $43,139,343.48. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

