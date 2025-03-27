Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45 ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ashtead Technology had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

Ashtead Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 426 ($5.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 893 ($11.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 537.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company has a market cap of £433.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Ashtead Technology alerts:

Ashtead Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Ashtead Technology’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.