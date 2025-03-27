AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 133,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,257 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,890,000 after acquiring an additional 339,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

