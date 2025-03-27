Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 415.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,449 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Astrana Health were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Astrana Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Astrana Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Astrana Health by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Astrana Health Price Performance

ASTH stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

