Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares during the quarter. Asure Software comprises about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASUR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Asure Software by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, Director Grace G. Lee sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $71,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,215 shares in the company, valued at $306,364.65. This represents a 18.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $268.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

ASUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASUR

Asure Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.