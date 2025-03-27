Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATMU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

