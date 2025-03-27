AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,104 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,400,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,455,000 after purchasing an additional 930,271 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,369,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,260,000 after acquiring an additional 798,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 50,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

