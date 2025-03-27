Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 3,743 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWAN. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 356,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

