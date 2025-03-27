Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $1.90 Million Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

HELO stock opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

