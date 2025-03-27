Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

ADSK stock opened at $271.21 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

