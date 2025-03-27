Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $212.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.27% from the company’s current price.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

