B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GCTS

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for GCT Semiconductor in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GCT Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GCT Semiconductor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCTS opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. GCT Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor ( NYSE:GCTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCTS. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GCT Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GCT Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 488.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 798.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

