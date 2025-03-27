Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Balchem makes up approximately 3.6% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Balchem were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 944.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after buying an additional 449,854 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $23,628,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,359,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Balchem by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,703,000 after buying an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.28. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $137.69 and a twelve month high of $186.03.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

