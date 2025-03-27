Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 100.8% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

