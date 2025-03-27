Bausch Health Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,028 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 3,912 call options.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 29,395,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,684,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,460,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,316,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after buying an additional 56,446 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,718,000 after buying an additional 3,235,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,770,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
