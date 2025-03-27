Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 556.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,435,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,253,000 after purchasing an additional 963,633 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,182,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 985,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,076,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $123.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

