Best Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – March 26th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Pfizer, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies known for returning a portion of their profits to shareholders through regular dividend payments. These stocks are popular among investors seeking a steady income stream, and they can also serve as a hedge against market volatility by providing potential income even when stock prices fluctuate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 65,997,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,173,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 191,486,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,420,813. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day moving average is $153.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.23. 8,690,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 93,896,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,553,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,952,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,969,492. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.38. 8,067,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,283,118. The company has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

