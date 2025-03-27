Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 136.91% from the stock’s previous close.

BCAX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 86,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,429. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $57,913,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,825,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,219,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

