BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.73. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 17,473,873 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 9.3 %

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $907.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.12.

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,119 shares of company stock worth $629,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BigBear.ai by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

