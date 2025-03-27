BIT Capital GmbH Buys Shares of 190,000 Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 63.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,119,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 1,596,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $3,150,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 111.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 401,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 247,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 78,932 shares in the last quarter.
Cabaletta Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
