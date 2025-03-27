BIT Capital GmbH Buys Shares of 190,000 Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 63.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,119,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 1,596,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $3,150,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 111.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 401,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 247,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 78,932 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised Cabaletta Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

