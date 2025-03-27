BIT Capital GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

BIT Capital GmbH raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,259 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 443,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 188.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 118,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 78,518 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $42,681,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.