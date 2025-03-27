BIT Capital GmbH Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,565,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000. BIT Capital GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Stronghold Digital Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDIG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 76,260 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.00.

Insider Transactions at Stronghold Digital Mining

About Stronghold Digital Mining

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $45,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,322.21. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 16,485 shares of company stock valued at $61,101 in the last ninety days. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.