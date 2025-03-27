BIT Capital GmbH Reduces Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

BIT Capital GmbH reduced its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349,120 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Core Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 88,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,258,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,789,911.20. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $410,498.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,023,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,860,389.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,282 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,104 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core Scientific Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 6.83.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

