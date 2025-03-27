BIT Capital GmbH Sells 569,070 Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

BIT Capital GmbH trimmed its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,070 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 4,711.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,061,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 1,039,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 1,011.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 210,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,186 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

