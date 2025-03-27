Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $150,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

