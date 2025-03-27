Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BOZTY remained flat at $11.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Boozt AB has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.88.
Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile
