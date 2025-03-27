Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOZTY remained flat at $11.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Boozt AB has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

