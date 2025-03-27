Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Sells $173,259.66 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $173,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,443.52. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eli Berkovitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Eli Berkovitch sold 4,791 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $148,808.46.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BOX by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $29,973,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $24,234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after buying an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BOX by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 304,755 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

