Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $61.17

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,420,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

