Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT at $19.29

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $62,122.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $261,305.40. This trade represents a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 59,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,012,582.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at $550,033. The trade was a 64.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,541 shares of company stock worth $3,380,795. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,679,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,261,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $719.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

