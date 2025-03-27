Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires New Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 639,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,681,000 after buying an additional 68,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 561,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

